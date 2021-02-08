...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central
Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will be
dangerous to young livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow can produce up to
one inch of snow today. Prepare for winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&