FORT SMITH, Mont. - A seven-foot-tall stuffed bear appeared in the Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center’s office in Fort Smith earlier this week, and now staff is looking for a name for their new mascot.
“We were surprised to find him patiently waiting for our arrival in the morning,” a post to the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area Facebook reads. “At first we didn’t know he wanted. Was he lost and needing directions to the Ok-a-beh Marina so he could go kayaking on the reservoir? Did he want to go camping and fish for trout in the Big Horn River? Or did he want to learn more about the Dam and watch one of our movies? WHAT DID THIS BEAR WANT?!?”
The post says the bear told staff that he is a distant cousin of Smokey Bear and was looking for a job, however, as they are fully staffed, the bear was told he could volunteer as their mascot.
The new mascot, however, cannot remember his name, and now the public is being asked to pick one out for him.
Now, you can help decide between four names for the bear:
- Beary McBearface
- Trash Bear
- Mr. Roosevelt
- Ranger Cuddlesworth
You can submit your choice through midnight MST on July 14 online here.