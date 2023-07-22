BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market occupied four blocks in the Magic City on Saturday, with more than 60 local food vendors within 120 of Billings.
"It's a great place to be," said Justin Harriman, the owner of Ollie's Fruits.
"I've been going here for over 10 years for the people. It makes everything great."
The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market goes from 8am to 12pm every Saturday until October 7th in downtown Billings.
More information can be found at the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market.