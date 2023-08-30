BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is looking for homes to take in and foster some kittens.
Foster homes working with the shelter are at capacity, and the shelter needs a place for litters of kittens, single kittens and moms with babies.
The time in a foster home for a kitten would be dependent on each one’s age and medical needs and can range from a few days to a few weeks.
Supplies and veterinary care will be provided by the animal shelter, all you have to do is provide a safe home with some TLC.
If you are interested in helping, you can visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter website here.