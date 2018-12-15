Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter hosts "Deck the Howls"

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter hosted their first "Deck the Howl" event Saturday night.
At least 30 kids came to the animal shelter to read their favorite books to the cats and dogs.
Event coordinator Kelsey Dwyer says they have about 80 pets up for adoption. She hopes the event shows that the shelter is a positive environment for both the kids and the animals.
Each pet also had a stocking kids could fill with goodies that the animals can take with them when they get adopted.
The fun event helped raise awareness about adoption and may give pets a home for the holidays.
"We just love animals and to get her to read to the animals definitely works for me and yeah it's just a fun thing to do, give back a little bit," said Leeana Booth, a parent who brought her kids to the event.
"I thought we should get involved it's something really good for the kids and also really good for the animals. It's been proven that reading to shelter pets lowers their stress level and the lower stress they have, the more likely they're going to get adopted, so win win for everyone," said Dwyer.