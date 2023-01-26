Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Friday into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed and with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&