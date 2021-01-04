Illustrative COVID-19 vaccine vials

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's public health department, RiverStone Health, put up a survey asking for the public's input to help them with a plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine open until Jan. 15.

"RiverStone Health is conducting an online survey to help us measure community interest in vaccination," RiverStone Health wrote in a release. "We want to be sure to address community questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent that disease."

Currently, the vaccine has limited local availability for healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders.  

According to RiverStone Health, they have received 3,000 survey responses so far. Participants will remain anonymous, unless they chose not to be.

