Due to new restrictions limiting group size to 25 people, The Yellowstone Board of Commissioners have canceled events at the MetraPark grounds and buildings.
Below is the release they sent out:
In continuing to do all that we can to keep our community as safe as possible, and in light of the Health Officer Order of October 12, 2020 limiting group size to 25 individuals, the Board of County Commissioners has directed MetraPark staff to inform any and all vendors and promoters who have rented any portion of MetraPark grounds and buildings that all events have been canceled through at least November 9, 2020.
This decision was not made lightly and the Board understands the need for events and activities for our community. However, after consulting with County Attorney Scott Twito, it is clear that we cannot guarantee adherence to the Health Officer’s Order. Our health officials have asked for the help of our community and we must all rise to do our part.
Again, we look forward to brighter days for all and wish our community a safe and happy fall.