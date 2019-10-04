80-year-old man in court after shooting and killing a man and injuring two others

A Thursday shooting in Vancouver Senior Center, that left one man dead and two women wounded, started with a dispute over one of the women, who was a caregiver for the suspect, according to court records.
Robert Breck, 80, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Friday morning following the shooting in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartment in downtown Vancouver
Breck is accused of killing Dean L. Tunstall, 75, and wounding Emilia Montoya, 73, and Shawn L. Garris, 44. The women were listed in satisfactory condition Friday morning at a hospital.
Tunstall was declared dead at the scene.
According to court documents he admitted to shooting the man because he "couldn't take it anymore."
The two women told investigators that Garris was Breck's caretaker until he asked her to be his paid mistress, and when she refused, he fired her. Garris was also the caretaker for Montoya, who was Breck's neighbor.
Police say Breck barricaded himself inside his own apartment until officers were able to arrest him.
He is charged with one count of murder, and two counts of attempted murder.
He's being held without bail and is due back in court October 10th.