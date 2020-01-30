5-year-old girl left with severe burns after school science experiment

A 5-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns following a science experiment in school.
According to the child's family, the 5-year-old was burned as a result of an experiment involving boiling water.
Todd Hollis, the attorney for the family, said the family found out about the child's burns through a phone call from someone at the school saying the girl had sustained "minor burns."
The teacher who oversaw the experiment has resigned.
The attorney has not said whether or not the family plans to sue.