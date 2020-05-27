CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming is easing limitations on gatherings outdoors no larger than 250 people beginning June 1.
According to a release from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, state health officials are giving the green light for outdoor events such as sports and rodeos to host crowds at a 250 capacity with increased cleaning protocols.
"It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Governor Gordon said. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season. We are not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”
According to Gov. Gordon's release, event organizers must evaluate employee symptoms for COVID-19 and provide enough personal protective equipment.
Food and beverage stands at outdoor events must adhere to restaurant provisions laid out in Public Health Order No. 1.
For events held indoors, not including religious or others mentioned in the order, are limited to hosting crowds no larger than 25 people, according to the release from Gov. Gordon.