CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Tuesday he is allowing state liquor licensed food services to sell customers alcohol with take-out and curbside orders.
The executive order is set to begin immediately and only includes beer, wine and seltzers, according to the release. Gordon says the aim is to help restaurants increase sales amid COVID-19 closures.
Gordon said the following statement in a release:
“The social distancing measures we have implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been extremely challenging for the restaurant industry. This Executive Order provides an opportunity for an additional source of revenue for these businesses.”
The release says Gordon is lifting the order on April 17.