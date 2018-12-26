A tractor and trailer wreck in South Laurel has caused a natural gas outage for residents in the area on Wednesday morning.
Montana Dakota Utilities says as many as 67 customers are affected by the natural gas outage. Crews needed to shut off gas on Shay Road south of Highway 90 on Wednesday.
MDU asked customers affected to reduce their gas usage by lowering their thermostats and limiting gas use. One resident in the area said they were leaving their oven open to help keep them warm.
As of 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, MDU said on their Twitter page all repairs have been completed and the shut in process will begin for those affected.
All customers are required to turn off their gas meters prior to MDU crews pressurizing the system.