A Facebook post by Yellowstone County Commissioner, Denis Pitman warns that Ballentine and Worden's water has high levels of total nitrate.
Pitman says infants under 6-months-old should not be given the water.
Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water.
Pitman says boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level.
Pitman says boiling the water can actually concentrate the nitrate levels.
Residents can pick up bottled water at the District Office at 2449 Main Street, Worden between 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. or by appointment.
Pitman says adults and children over the age of six months can drink tap water because their systems are mature enough to process the nitrates.
If you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you will want to ask your doctor before consuming water.
For more information, you are asked to contact Sandy Kust at the District Office on Main Street in Worden.