Law enforcement shut down South Frontage Road between the East Laurel Exit at mile marker 437 and the Mossmain Weigh Station at mile marker 439 for about an hour after a rollover crash on I-90.
According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Calvin Jimmerson, a woman in her mid-20s was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled. He said she was laying within five feet of the vehicle.
He said at this time, the extent of her injuries is unknown.
Trooper Jimmerson said she was awake when first responders arrived. He said single-lane traffic is expected for at least another hour (as of 11:58 a.m.), so be aware of delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.