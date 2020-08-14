BILLINGS- A woman noticed litter along Airport Road in Billings and decided to do something about it. That was back in May 2020, and she is still picking up litter a couple of mornings a week.
She said, "I just thought, 'I'm going to be part of the solution' instead of complaining about all of the litter."
The woman, who didn't want to give out her name, said she picks up litter for about four hours at a time. Although, she has worked longer.
She said, "One time, my husband texted me and said, 'Where are you?' It was five o'clock at night. And, I had no idea the time. I don't know, I just get lost in it. I mean, it's beautiful out here."
She has also gotten a little help.
She said, "The Highway Department has been very nice to supply the big garbage sacks for me. They tell me to leave it along the side, so I don't even have to do that. "
She typically fills up two big, black garbage back each morning that she works.
The work has its share of adventure, like the time she came face to face with a rattlesnake.
She said, "I have this grabber, which I could not do this without. I couldn't bend over every time. And, I picked up a piece of big cardboard. And, of all a sudden, he was just under there. He was about a foot and a half long, just curled up, got in his striking pose. He was mean."
She said she plans to continue cleaning up litter until winter. When asked if she would mind if someone stopped one morning to help, she said she would love the help.