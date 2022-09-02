After Friday, a string of very hot days takes hold well into next week, with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s (though lofted smoke may impact temperatures some). On top of the heat, there will be critical fire weather conditions this weekend. More so in southeastern Montana on Saturday, and south-central Montana on Sunday. Very hot and dry both days, with Saturday containing breezy southeast winds, and Sunday seeing a morning cold front with breezy west winds behind it.
What to Expect this Labor Day Weekend
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.