BILLINGS, Mont. -- Voting rights are under scrutiny in Montana. A lawsuit is taking place between the Western Native Voice versus secretary of state Jacobson.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the hearing was for a summary to decide if the state will dismiss the case that would determine if Montana will keep same-day registration and voter assistance.
The hearing covered a few bills, HB 176, HB 530, and SB 169
In 1972, 52 voters approved election-day registration – as a safety net article 4 section 3 of the Montana constitution allows approval or rejection based on burdens found from strict scrutiny.
Western native voice says HB 176 and HB530 are discriminatory to native people, especially in rural areas, and infringe on the rights of voters.
The office of the secretary of state says, these bills are constitutional and secure voter authenticity.
Jacobson’s team says there are issues because loose voting laws cause burdens to election workers
The defendant team says “the problem identified your honor -- the administrative burden for election day registration imposed on election officials in rural counties as well as the secondary effects on voters in rural counties.”
The judge says that the state needs to provide evidence of burdens -- and thus far Jacobson's team has not given any.
The plaintiff is asking the court to uphold voter rights
“We are not asking this court to choose one constructional right over the other – we are asking the court to do what it always does – to take a look at the law that was enacted to pursue the legislature's constitutional authority and determine whether it passes constitutional muster -- that’s the proper role of the courts and the reason why we have checks and balances.” says the plaintiff.
More information will be added once the trial happens in August.