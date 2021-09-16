BILLINGS — The Western Heritage Center (WHC) in collaboration with the Billings Parks Department are breathing life into some of Billings' most iconic historical figures through a new community experience in October.
The living history fundraiser, “Voices of the Past,” will be hosted in collaboration with the City and take place at Mountview Cemetery on Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m.–noon.
From now until Oct. 4 tickets are $20 and will raise to $25 thereafter. You can purchase them in person at the WHC (2822 Montana Avenue) or online at www.ywhc.org.
“I envisioned this event about fifteen years ago and the WHC is so excited that, with the help of the Billings Parks Department and our sponsors, we can make this event a reality. This will be a fantastic opportunity for local history buffs and newcomers alike to see a completely new perspective on the story of our community,” Executive Director Kevin Kooistra said.
Kooistra adds that incredible research and planning have been done by staff and volunteers, particularly the former manager of Mountview Cemetery and current WHC volunteer specializing in local cemetery history, preservation and documentation Lee Stadtmiller.
WCH says the event will feature several local actors bringing to life historic figures from the area who are buried at Mountview, including heroic Sheriff James Webb, local madam Olive Warren and suffragist Hazel Hunkins Hallinan.
Guests will be able to socially distance and self-guide through the cemetery grounds, with performances located throughout the historic sections.
Sponsors for the event include Exxon Mobil, Smith Funeral Chapels and the Bill Cole Family.
If you have any questions or accommodation needs you can email volunteers@ywhc.org or talk to WHC staff directly.