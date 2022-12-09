BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there have been 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020.
Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said these numbers have not been audited, so they may change when the official 2022 report comes out. They were calculated through the end of November:
"We have a jail issue that stems much farther than just our county," Lt Lennick said. "You know, it goes all the way to the state and federal level. There's a backlog of moving prisoners and having space in those facilities, which then, feeds into our facility. They're having issues hiring, just like we're having issues with our hiring. So, staffing is a problem. But, when you have that in a community, I think it does play into what we're seeing. There's definitely no question that that plays into, no consequences, increased crime."
|Crimes 1/1/2022 through 11/30/2022 - not audited
|Offenses Listed
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Robberies
|143
|138
|129
|Homicides*
|12
|9
|16
|SIWOC
|90
|128
|87
|Sexual Assault
|132
|136
|124
|Assault on a Peace Officer
|9
|22
|17
|Resisting Arrest
|135
|138
|158
|Assault with a Weapon
|321
|319
|189
|*includes justifiable
|CFS
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Stabbing
|40
|33
|51
|Shooting
|44
|44
|51
|Cases
|Assault w/ a Firearm
|94
|80
|60
|Assault Cutting Instrument
|83
|67
|80