Strong southwest to west wind gusts of up to 60-75 mph will impact the western foothills Friday night through Saturday. Be prepared if you have travel plans, as the eastern two thirds of the state could see wind gusts up to 30-50 mph. Sunday morning, be prepared to lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward, to gain an extra hour of daylight. Sunday afternoon rain showers will track across the region, with light snow expected in the mountains.
Weekend Conditions
