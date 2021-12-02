Thursday brings record high temperatures across southern Montana and northern Wyoming, with more wind AND snow arriving for the weekend. Snow can be expected across the northern half of the state starting late Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday. This system will track southeast throughout the start of the weekend, bringing light snow accumulations for the southern half of the state by Saturday night. This same system is also expected to track in another round of gusty winds from the west, causing poor visibility in areas expected to see snow.
Weekend Changes Headed Our Way
