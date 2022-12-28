Year End Planner

Through the rest of year, temperatures will range between the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday morning, southeastern Montana will see a light chance of snow, with only an inch or less expected. By Friday afternoon a light wintry mix will track east across the eastern two thirds of the state, with areas near the foothills continuing to see breezy to gusty winds, mostly ranging between 30 and 40 mph.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:31 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
Sunset: 04:37:31 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:55:10 AM
Sunset: 04:38:19 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:55:18 AM
Sunset: 04:39:09 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:55:24 AM
Sunset: 04:40:01 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:55:27 AM
Sunset: 04:40:55 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:55:28 AM
Sunset: 04:41:51 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:55:26 AM
Sunset: 04:42:50 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
