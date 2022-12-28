Year End Planner
Through the rest of year, temperatures will range between the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday morning, southeastern Montana will see a light chance of snow, with only an inch or less expected. By Friday afternoon a light wintry mix will track east across the eastern two thirds of the state, with areas near the foothills continuing to see breezy to gusty winds, mostly ranging between 30 and 40 mph.

Billings, MT

Right Now
39°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Feels Like: 33°
  • Heat Index: 39°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 33°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:54:58 AM
  • Sunset: 04:37:31 PM
  • Dew Point: 25°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

