A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Crazy, Absaroka, and Beartooth mountains, where 1-2 feet of snow is expected, Friday night through Sunday. Heavy wet snow and cold temperatures favor hypothermia concerns. Also, travel is expected to be difficult over some the mountain passes.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 20%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:19:29 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. Low 49F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 49F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 06:19:29 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Overcast. Low 49F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:39:41 AM
Sunset: 06:17:48 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:41:03 AM
Sunset: 06:16:08 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:42:26 AM
Sunset: 06:14:30 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:43:48 AM
Sunset: 06:12:52 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:45:11 AM
Sunset: 06:11:17 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 18 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:46:34 AM
Sunset: 06:09:42 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.