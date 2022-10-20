Winter Storm Watch
KULR

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Crazy, Absaroka, and Beartooth mountains, where 1-2 feet of snow is expected, Friday night through Sunday. Heavy wet snow and cold temperatures favor hypothermia concerns. Also, travel is expected to be difficult over some the mountain passes.

Billings, MT

Right Now
67°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 20%
  • Feels Like: 67°
  • Heat Index: 67°
  • Wind: 13 mph
  • Wind Chill: 67°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
  • Sunset: 06:19:29 PM
  • Dew Point: 25°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Overcast. Low 49F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 49F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

