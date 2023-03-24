Winter Storm This Weekend
Accumulating snowfall will impact much of the region Friday night through Monday, with the mountains and adjoining foothills expected to see the most in snow accumulation. While the snow will be dense, grounds will continue to be warm, decreasing the threat of accumulation on paved surfaces, but be careful because when temperatures drop overnight, wet roadways will freeze over.

Right Now
34°
Snow
  • Humidity: 92%
  • Feels Like: 27°
  • Heat Index: 34°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: 27°
  • UV Index: 2 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:08:09 AM
  • Sunset: 07:33:43 PM
  • Dew Point: 32°
  • Visibility: 0.58 mi

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Occasional snow showers. High 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10
inches, greatest south of Harlowton and Billings. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on
grassy surfaces and locations above 4000 ft. Snow is expected to
lighten Saturday night, then pick back up on Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.

