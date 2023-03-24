Winter Storm This Weekend

Accumulating snowfall will impact much of the region Friday night through Monday, with the mountains and adjoining foothills expected to see the most in snow accumulation. While the snow will be dense, grounds will continue to be warm, decreasing the threat of accumulation on paved surfaces, but be careful because when temperatures drop overnight, wet roadways will freeze over.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:09 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:43 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 0.58 mi
Today
Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Occasional snow showers. High 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches, greatest south of Harlowton and Billings. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces and locations above 4000 ft. Snow is expected to lighten Saturday night, then pick back up on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 95%
Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM
Sunset: 07:32:24 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 84%
Sunrise: 07:08:09 AM
Sunset: 07:33:43 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:06:12 AM
Sunset: 07:35:02 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:04:16 AM
Sunset: 07:36:21 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:02:20 AM
Sunset: 07:37:40 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:00:24 AM
Sunset: 07:38:59 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:58:28 AM
Sunset: 07:40:17 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
