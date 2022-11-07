Winter Storm This Week
For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time. 

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.

* WHERE...Musselshell, Northern Carbon, and Southwestern Yellowstone.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Slick road conditions could
impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow may continue through
Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.

