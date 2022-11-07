Winter Storm This Week

For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:03:10 AM
- Sunset: 04:52:39 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tonight
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northern Carbon, and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Slick road conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow may continue through Thursday as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 07:03:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:39 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NNE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:04:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:24 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:05:57 AM
Sunset: 04:50:10 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
Sunset: 04:48:58 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:08:44 AM
Sunset: 04:47:48 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:10:07 AM
Sunset: 04:46:40 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:11:31 AM
Sunset: 04:45:34 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
