Winter-like Conditions Move In

A cold Canadian air mass will move into the region Monday, possibly producing the coldest air yet of the season, along with a good chance of snow.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 26 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 08:00:24 AM
- Sunset: 05:55:18 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with sunshine. High 47F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High near 40F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. Strongest winds are expected during the daylight hours. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Local Weather
Weather Alert
Local Weather
Weather Alert
Currently in Billings
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 08:00:24 AM
Sunset: 05:55:18 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WNW @ 33 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM
Sunset: 04:53:59 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:03:11 AM
Sunset: 04:52:43 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 07:04:34 AM
Sunset: 04:51:27 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:05:58 AM
Sunset: 04:50:14 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
Sunset: 04:49:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:08:45 AM
Sunset: 04:47:52 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
