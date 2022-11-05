Winter-like Conditions Move In
A cold Canadian air mass will move into the region Monday, possibly producing the coldest air yet of the season, along with a good chance of snow. 

Billings, MT

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 47F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High near 40F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. Strongest winds are expected
during the daylight hours.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe
location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture,
garbage cans and trampolines.

&&

