Winter-like Conditions Move In

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. Strongest winds are expected during the daylight hours. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&