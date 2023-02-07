Windy Wednesday
Strong west to northwest winds will develop across the eastern two thirds of the state, Wednesday. Snow showers, blowing snow, and reduced visibility are also possible over the southeast, as well as northern WY, Wednesday evening. Be sure you're prepared for gusty crosswinds and difficult travel conditions as they develop.

Billings, MT

Right Now
43°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 45%
  • Feels Like: 36°
  • Heat Index: 43°
  • Wind: 15 mph
  • Wind Chill: 36°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM
  • Sunset: 05:28:50 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph.

