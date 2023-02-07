Windy Wednesday

Strong west to northwest winds will develop across the eastern two thirds of the state, Wednesday. Snow showers, blowing snow, and reduced visibility are also possible over the southeast, as well as northern WY, Wednesday evening. Be sure you're prepared for gusty crosswinds and difficult travel conditions as they develop.
Billings, MT
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM
- Sunset: 05:28:50 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM
Sunset: 05:28:50 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:46 AM
Sunset: 05:30:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 25 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:25:21 AM
Sunset: 05:31:48 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM
Sunset: 05:33:17 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:22:28 AM
Sunset: 05:34:46 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:21 AM
Sunset: 05:36:14 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:30 AM
Sunset: 05:37:43 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.