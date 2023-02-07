Windy Wednesday

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph.