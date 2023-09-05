Ashley Loaeza is tracking fog and smoke from Canada drifting into central and eastern Montana, what to know, what to plan for and when we can expect it to clear up.

MONTANA - Our forecast is calling for Canadian wildfire smoke from British Columbia and Alberta bringing in dense smoke for central/eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Air quality alerts are in place for these areas due to unhealthy air quality. Visibility will also be impacted today not only due to smoke and haze, but also from areas of fog. Visibility from the smoke may be reduced down to 3 miles or less. A chance for thunderstorms are likely to develop along the Divide near Butte this evening. Have a great day and make sure to limit your outdoor activities with reduced air quality!

 

Billings, MT

Right Now
66°
  • Humidity: 54%
  • Feels Like: 66°
  • Heat Index: 66°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 66°
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 06:40:07 AM
  • Sunset: 07:45:24 PM
  • Dew Point: 49°
  • Visibility: 1.5 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden
Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum,
Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud,
Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley,
Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect
until 9 AM 9/6/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire
smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM 9/6/2023.

An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.

As of 8 AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, and Sidney are Unhealthy

When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

