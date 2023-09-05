...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden
Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum,
Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud,
Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley,
Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect
until 9 AM 9/6/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire
smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM 9/6/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 8 AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, and Sidney are Unhealthy
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us