Weekend Weather Planner

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.