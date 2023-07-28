The weekend will be warmer with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with high winds and large hail.
Weekend Weather Planner
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tags
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:02 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:09 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Several injured in deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings
- Fire at Billings auto repair shop
- Billings Mayor Cole comments on noose found hanging on display in downtown Billings
- Semi versus motorcycle collision leaves one injured near Billings
- Rosebud County Sheriff's Office seeking public help in locating an individual that ran from an officer
- Billings man sentenced for illegal gun possession after accidental shooting
- Nuisance bears causing conflicts in Red Lodge
- Freight train derails east of Havre, 25 cars derailed
- Crow Agency woman accused in large-scale, drug investigation admits to trafficking meth
- Downtown Burger King demolition begins.
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:02 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:09 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:53:02 AM
Sunset: 08:48:09 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:54:09 AM
Sunset: 08:46:56 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:17 AM
Sunset: 08:45:41 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:56:25 AM
Sunset: 08:44:24 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:57:34 AM
Sunset: 08:43:06 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:58:43 AM
Sunset: 08:41:46 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 67F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:59:53 AM
Sunset: 08:40:25 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.