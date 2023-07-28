Weekend Weather Planner
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

The weekend will be warmer with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with high winds and large hail. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
68°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Feels Like: 68°
  • Heat Index: 68°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 68°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:53:02 AM
  • Sunset: 08:48:09 PM
  • Dew Point: 60°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

