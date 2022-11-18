Weekend Weather Planner

Over the weekend, expect a subtle increase in temperatures, with windy conditions (especially along the western foothills).
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:40:25 PM
- Dew Point: 8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man brandishes handgun while stealing beer from a store in Billings
- Dozens of people indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in Montana
- ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
- Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
- Crews respond to I-94 rollover crash west of Forsyth
- Victim of Broadwater Ave. hit-and-run ID'd
- ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
- Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
- Epidemic of suicide taking lives of local veterans
- Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:40:25 PM
- Dew Point: 8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:18:16 AM
Sunset: 04:40:25 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:37 AM
Sunset: 04:39:31 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear and windy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:20:58 AM
Sunset: 04:38:39 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:22:18 AM
Sunset: 04:37:50 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:23:37 AM
Sunset: 04:37:02 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:24:56 AM
Sunset: 04:36:17 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: W @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:26:14 AM
Sunset: 04:35:35 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.