Weekend Weather Conditions

Friday night into Saturday, winds will be breezy to gusty along the foothills, so be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow causing reduced visibility. Temperatures will rise into the low to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, while wind chills remain cold. Then Sunday evening, another round of snow approaches from the southwest, tracking across much of the region Monday. This will once again drop temperatures back down into the low to upper 20s.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: -5°
- Heat Index: 6°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: -5°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
- Sunset: 04:31:28 PM
- Dew Point: 3°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
Sunset: 04:31:28 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
Sunset: 04:31:09 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:18 AM
Sunset: 04:30:52 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:39:23 AM
Sunset: 04:30:37 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:40:26 AM
Sunset: 04:30:26 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:41:28 AM
Sunset: 04:30:17 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:42:28 AM
Sunset: 04:30:11 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
