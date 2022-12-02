Weekend Weather Conditions
Friday night into Saturday, winds will be breezy to gusty along the foothills, so be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow causing reduced visibility. Temperatures will rise into the low to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, while wind chills remain cold. Then Sunday evening, another round of snow approaches from the southwest, tracking across much of the region Monday. This will once again drop temperatures back down into the low to upper 20s.

Right Now
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Feels Like: -5°
  • Heat Index:
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: -5°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
  • Sunset: 04:31:28 PM
  • Dew Point:
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

