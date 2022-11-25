Weekend Weather Brings Changes

A couple of weather systems will impact the state Friday night through Saturday morning, and then another one Saturday night through Monday. Saturday morning areas in south central Montana will see mountain snow and valley rain. Sunday much of the state will experience strong west and southwest wind creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. Then by Monday and Tuesday get ready for the cold arctic air to settle, in once again.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 40°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 40°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:27:25 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:01 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:27:25 AM
Sunset: 04:35:01 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:28:42 AM
Sunset: 04:34:23 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:29:57 AM
Sunset: 04:33:48 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:31:11 AM
Sunset: 04:33:15 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:32:24 AM
Sunset: 04:32:45 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:36 AM
Sunset: 04:32:17 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:34:47 AM
Sunset: 04:31:53 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 9F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
