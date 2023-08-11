Weekend Weather Across the Region
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

A mild low pressure system moves into the state from the northwest on Saturday and tracks into far southeastern Montana by Saturday evening. Not expecting much in the way of moisture over the southeast, however a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the day, with gusty winds will be a bigger possibility. Saturday night's front will also help pave the way for a cooler Sunday. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
83°
  • Humidity: 23%
  • Feels Like: 83°
  • Heat Index: 83°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 83°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:09:19 AM
  • Sunset: 08:28:37 PM
  • Dew Point: 42°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

