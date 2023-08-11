A mild low pressure system moves into the state from the northwest on Saturday and tracks into far southeastern Montana by Saturday evening. Not expecting much in the way of moisture over the southeast, however a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the day, with gusty winds will be a bigger possibility. Saturday night's front will also help pave the way for a cooler Sunday.
Weekend Weather Across the Region
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 23%
- Feels Like: 83°
- Heat Index: 83°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:09:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:28:37 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:19 AM
Sunset: 08:28:37 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:32 AM
Sunset: 08:27:03 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:11:44 AM
Sunset: 08:25:28 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:12:57 AM
Sunset: 08:23:52 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:10 AM
Sunset: 08:22:15 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:15:23 AM
Sunset: 08:20:37 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: N @ 16 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:37 AM
Sunset: 08:18:58 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.