Weekend: Rain, Snow, and Colder Temps
A fall storm system will bring heavy snow to the western mountains and higher foothills, and significant precipitation to the lower elevations over the weekend. The heaviest precipitation will be in the western foothills and mountains. Significant snow will hold off in the Bighorn mountains until Saturday night into Sunday. Mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s will last through Saturday, cooling into the 40s by Sunday.

Billings, MT

Right Now
54°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Feels Like: 50°
  • Heat Index: 54°
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • Wind Chill: 50°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:39:33 AM
  • Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
  • Dew Point: 41°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.

