Weekend: Rain, Snow, and Colder Temps

A fall storm system will bring heavy snow to the western mountains and higher foothills, and significant precipitation to the lower elevations over the weekend. The heaviest precipitation will be in the western foothills and mountains. Significant snow will hold off in the Bighorn mountains until Saturday night into Sunday. Mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s will last through Saturday, cooling into the 40s by Sunday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:39:33 AM
- Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:39:33 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:40:55 AM
Sunset: 06:16:02 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 07:42:18 AM
Sunset: 06:14:24 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:43:40 AM
Sunset: 06:12:46 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:45:03 AM
Sunset: 06:11:11 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:46:26 AM
Sunset: 06:09:36 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:47:48 AM
Sunset: 06:08:03 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
