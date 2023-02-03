Weekend Planner

Saturday will bring gusty west winds across much of the eastern two thirds of the state, with wind gusts around 40 mph across the region, and up to 55-70 mph near Livingston to Nye. Winds are expected to diminish Saturday evening, with above average temperatures lasting through next week.
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:22:54 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America
- Yellowstone Co. Sheriff looking into video of ‘explosion’ over Billings area
- Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
- Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
- Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
- Apartment evacuated after fire in Billings
- Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Livingston
- Closure of I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston lifted
- Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:22:54 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
Sunset: 05:22:54 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:10 AM
Sunset: 05:24:22 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:30:52 AM
Sunset: 05:25:51 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:29:32 AM
Sunset: 05:27:20 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:10 AM
Sunset: 05:28:49 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:47 AM
Sunset: 05:30:18 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:25:23 AM
Sunset: 05:31:46 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.