Weekend Planner
KULR

Saturday will bring gusty west winds across much of the eastern two thirds of the state, with wind gusts around 40 mph across the region, and up to 55-70 mph near Livingston to Nye. Winds are expected to diminish Saturday evening, with above average temperatures lasting through next week.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
41°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 46%
  • Feels Like: 34°
  • Heat Index: 41°
  • Wind: 15 mph
  • Wind Chill: 34°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
  • Sunset: 05:22:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 22°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you