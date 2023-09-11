Wednesday Brings Cooler & Wet Weather Across Southern MT & Northern Wyoming
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Dry and mild weather can be expected through Wednesday. However, a weather system moving through the region will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday evening through Thursday. Temperatures will cool down for a couple days, rebounding by the weekend.

Billings, MT

Right Now
79°
  • Humidity: 22%
  • Feels Like: 79°
  • Heat Index: 79°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 79°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
  • Sunset: 07:33:47 PM
  • Dew Point: 37°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

