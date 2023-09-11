Wednesday Brings Cooler & Wet Weather Across Southern MT & Northern Wyoming

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.