Dry and mild weather can be expected through Wednesday. However, a weather system moving through the region will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday evening through Thursday. Temperatures will cool down for a couple days, rebounding by the weekend.
Wednesday Brings Cooler & Wet Weather Across Southern MT & Northern Wyoming
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 22%
- Feels Like: 79°
- Heat Index: 79°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:47 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Videos
Today
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:47:29 AM
Sunset: 07:33:47 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 50F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:48:43 AM
Sunset: 07:31:51 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:51:13 AM
Sunset: 07:27:57 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:52:28 AM
Sunset: 07:26 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:42 AM
Sunset: 07:24:03 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:57 AM
Sunset: 07:22:05 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
