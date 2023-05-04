Weather Turning Cooler & Unsettled
KULR

Cooler and wetter conditions arrive by Friday, as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold. Look for periods of showers and thunderstorms, along with high elevation snowfall. Rainfall may be heavy at times, especially on Friday.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
65°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 45%
  • Feels Like: 65°
  • Heat Index: 65°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 65°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:57:45 AM
  • Sunset: 08:25:26 PM
  • Dew Point: 43°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

