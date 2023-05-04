Weather Turning Cooler & Unsettled

Cooler and wetter conditions arrive by Friday, as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold. Look for periods of showers and thunderstorms, along with high elevation snowfall. Rainfall may be heavy at times, especially on Friday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:57:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:25:26 PM
- Dew Point: 43°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:57:45 AM
Sunset: 08:25:26 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 05:56:20 AM
Sunset: 08:26:42 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:27:58 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:34 AM
Sunset: 08:29:13 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:13 AM
Sunset: 08:30:29 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:50:53 AM
Sunset: 08:31:43 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:35 AM
Sunset: 08:32:57 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
