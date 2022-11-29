Weather This Week

Through the rest of the week temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride, with overnight lows Tuesday in the single digits above and below zero, warming into 40s by Thursday, then back in the teens Friday. Periods of snow are expected in the high country Thursday through Friday, mainly on west facing slopes. Then a weather system impacting western Montana, will begin tracking across the eastern two thirds of the state late Thursday night into Friday. This system could bring significant snowfall to lower elevations.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 0°
- Heat Index: 8°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 0°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:43 AM
- Sunset: 04:32:16 PM
- Dew Point: 1°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 33F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:32:31 AM
Sunset: 04:32:43 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 7F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:33:43 AM
Sunset: 04:32:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:34:54 AM
Sunset: 04:31:51 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
Sunset: 04:31:28 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
Sunset: 04:31:09 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:38:18 AM
Sunset: 04:30:52 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:39:23 AM
Sunset: 04:30:37 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
