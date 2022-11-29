Weather This Week
Through the rest of the week temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride, with overnight lows Tuesday in the single digits above and below zero, warming into 40s by Thursday, then back in the teens Friday. Periods of snow are expected in the high country Thursday through Friday, mainly on west facing slopes. Then a weather system impacting western Montana, will begin tracking across the eastern two thirds of the state late Thursday night into Friday. This system could bring significant snowfall to lower elevations. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
Clear
  • Humidity: 75%
  • Feels Like:
  • Heat Index:
  • Wind: 4 mph
  • Wind Chill:
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:33:43 AM
  • Sunset: 04:32:16 PM
  • Dew Point:
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 33F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

