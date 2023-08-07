This week showcases a warming trend through midweek, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy conditions are forecasted, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains Wednesday and Thursday. Overall afternoon temperatures remain at or below seasonal averages.
Weather This Week
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:04:35 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:52 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:04:35 AM
Sunset: 08:34:52 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:47 AM
Sunset: 08:33:23 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:06:58 AM
Sunset: 08:31:53 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
Sunset: 08:30:21 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:09:22 AM
Sunset: 08:28:49 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:10:35 AM
Sunset: 08:27:15 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:11:47 AM
Sunset: 08:25:40 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
