Weather for Thanksgiving Week
KULR

This week will bring back temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with windy conditions (especially along the western foothills). There is a chance for light rain and snow showers, Wednesday and next week, otherwise you can expect mostly dry conditions. Light freezing rain between Forsyth and Miles City early Wednesday morning will also be possible along I-94, impacting holiday travel.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
34°
Clear
  • Humidity: 53%
  • Feels Like: 24°
  • Heat Index: 34°
  • Wind: 15 mph
  • Wind Chill: 24°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:22:18 AM
  • Sunset: 04:37:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 19°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sun and a few passing clouds. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Recommended for you