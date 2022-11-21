Weather for Thanksgiving Week

This week will bring back temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with windy conditions (especially along the western foothills). There is a chance for light rain and snow showers, Wednesday and next week, otherwise you can expect mostly dry conditions. Light freezing rain between Forsyth and Miles City early Wednesday morning will also be possible along I-94, impacting holiday travel.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 53%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:22:18 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:54 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:18 AM
Sunset: 04:37:54 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:23:38 AM
Sunset: 04:37:07 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:24:57 AM
Sunset: 04:36:22 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:15 AM
Sunset: 04:35:39 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 04:34:59 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:28:48 AM
Sunset: 04:34:21 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:30:03 AM
Sunset: 04:33:46 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.