Weather At A Glance

Sunday through Tuesday will see showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills to the west and dry conditions in the east. Locally heavier rainfall may cause localized impacts including water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:24:49 AM
- Sunset: 09:03:21 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:24:49 AM
Sunset: 09:03:21 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:24:37 AM
Sunset: 09:03:57 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ESE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 05:24:28 AM
Sunset: 09:04:30 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:24:21 AM
Sunset: 09:05:01 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:24:16 AM
Sunset: 09:05:30 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:24:13 AM
Sunset: 09:05:57 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:24:13 AM
Sunset: 09:06:21 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
