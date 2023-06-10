Weather At A Glance
Sunday through Tuesday will see showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills to the west and dry conditions in the east. Locally heavier rainfall may cause localized impacts including water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals. 

Billings, MT

63°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 85%
  • Feels Like: 63°
  • Heat Index: 63°
  • Wind: 2 mph
  • Wind Chill: 63°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:24:49 AM
  • Sunset: 09:03:21 PM
  • Dew Point: 59°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

