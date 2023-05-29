Weather at a Glance

Here's a look at forecast temperatures and precipitation chances. Typical late spring/early summer weather, with daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be above normal, with better chance for accumulating rain developing by the end of the week.
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Feels Like: 80°
- Heat Index: 80°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:30:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:54:03 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Flipped car in area of King Ave. and 64th St. in Billings
- Police receive calls of suspected suspicious activity in Billings, verify it's Spectrum workers doing line work
- Man who led law enforcement on high-speed chase in Sweet Grass Co. says he was late for a driving test
- Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Laurel and Billings areas
- UPDATE: Crash involving two motorcycles in Billings kills one, critically injures the other
- Billings Public Works recommends lawn watering schedule for specific area on the West End
- Flash floods in Richland Co. causes road closures
- Billings middle school teacher retiring, leaving legacy of supporting soldiers
- Ballantine woman dies from injuries sustained in Wednesday crash
- Home north of Red Lodge caught fire Saturday
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Feels Like: 80°
- Heat Index: 80°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:30:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:54:03 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:30:26 AM
Sunset: 08:54:03 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:29:46 AM
Sunset: 08:54:59 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:29:08 AM
Sunset: 08:55:53 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 05:28:33 AM
Sunset: 08:56:47 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:27:59 AM
Sunset: 08:57:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 05:27:28 AM
Sunset: 08:58:28 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:26:59 AM
Sunset: 08:59:16 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.