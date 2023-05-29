Weather at a Glance
Here's a look at forecast temperatures and precipitation chances. Typical late spring/early summer weather, with daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be above normal, with better chance for accumulating rain developing by the end of the week.

Billings, MT

Right Now
80°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 26%
  • Feels Like: 80°
  • Heat Index: 80°
  • Wind: 11 mph
  • Wind Chill: 80°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:30:26 AM
  • Sunset: 08:54:03 PM
  • Dew Point: 42°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

