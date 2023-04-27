Warmth Returns This Weekend

Warmth returns to the Treasure State this weekend and through early next week. Many areas will climb back into the 70s, with a few 80s possible by midweek.
Billings, MT
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 40°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 40°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:16:26 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
Sunset: 08:16:26 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:06:36 AM
Sunset: 08:17:43 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:05:03 AM
Sunset: 08:19 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:03:32 AM
Sunset: 08:20:17 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:02:02 AM
Sunset: 08:21:34 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ENE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:00:33 AM
Sunset: 08:22:50 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:05 AM
Sunset: 08:24:07 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
