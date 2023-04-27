Warmth Returns This Weekend
Warmth returns to the Treasure State this weekend and through early next week. Many areas will climb back into the 70s, with a few 80s possible by midweek.

Billings, MT

Right Now
44°
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Feels Like: 40°
  • Heat Index: 44°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 40°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
  • Sunset: 08:16:26 PM
  • Dew Point: 31°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

