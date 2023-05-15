Warmer Weather Returns This Week

You can expect above average temperatures Tuesday, before cooler temps on Wednesday. Warmer weather will return again for the end of the week, into the weekend, with the greatest potential for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms being Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:43:20 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:54 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:43:20 AM
Sunset: 08:38:54 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:42:12 AM
Sunset: 08:40:05 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 05:41:05 AM
Sunset: 08:41:15 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:40 AM
Sunset: 08:42:24 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:38:57 AM
Sunset: 08:43:33 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 05:37:56 AM
Sunset: 08:44:41 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:36:57 AM
Sunset: 08:45:47 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
