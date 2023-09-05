Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Wildfire Smoke in Central & Eastern MT, & Northern WY

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.