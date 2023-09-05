Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Wildfire Smoke in Central & Eastern MT, & Northern WY
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Smoke and haze from recent wildfires in Canada will continue to impact much of central and eastern MT, as well as northern WY Tuesday and Wednesday. Air quality will vary from Moderate to Unhealthy for many areas. Reduced visibility down 3 miles or less will also be possible. Please limit your time outdoors during these conditions.

Billings, MT

Right Now
75°
  • Humidity: 41%
  • Feels Like: 75°
  • Heat Index: 75°
  • Wind: 12 mph
  • Wind Chill: 75°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:40:06 AM
  • Sunset: 07:45:21 PM
  • Dew Point: 49°
  • Visibility: 2.5 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade,
Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden
Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum,
Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud,
Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley,
Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect
until 9 AM 9/6/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire
smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM 9/6/2023.

An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.

As of 8 AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, and Sidney are Unhealthy

When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

Recommended for you