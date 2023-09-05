Smoke and haze from recent wildfires in Canada will continue to impact much of central and eastern MT, as well as northern WY Tuesday and Wednesday. Air quality will vary from Moderate to Unhealthy for many areas. Reduced visibility down 3 miles or less will also be possible. Please limit your time outdoors during these conditions.
Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Wildfire Smoke in Central & Eastern MT, & Northern WY
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:40:06 AM
- Sunset: 07:45:21 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 2.5 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM 9/6/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM 9/6/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 8 AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Cut Bank, Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, and Sidney are Unhealthy When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Currently in Billings
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:40:06 AM
Sunset: 07:45:21 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:41:21 AM
Sunset: 07:43:27 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:42:35 AM
Sunset: 07:41:33 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM
Sunset: 07:39:39 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:45:04 AM
Sunset: 07:37:44 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:46:19 AM
Sunset: 07:35:48 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:47:33 AM
Sunset: 07:33:52 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
