Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Montana Friday. Lightning, gusty winds, and small hail will be the primary hazards. If you have outdoor plans, please remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will also move southward across central and eastern Montana as winds become more northerly followed by very warm and dry conditions, with breezy winds, Sunday through Tuesday. This may increase fire weather concerns and cause heat-related problems for those working or recreating outdoors.
Thunderstorms, Hazy Skies, and Hot & Dry Conditions
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
Updated
Tags
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 49%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:40 AM
- Sunset: 09:02:33 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Videos
