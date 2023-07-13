Thunderstorms, Hazy Skies, and Hot & Dry Conditions
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Montana Friday. Lightning, gusty winds, and small hail will be the primary hazards. If you have outdoor plans, please remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will also move southward across central and eastern Montana as winds become more northerly followed by very warm and dry conditions, with breezy winds, Sunday through Tuesday. This may increase fire weather concerns and cause heat-related problems for those working or recreating outdoors.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
72°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 49%
  • Feels Like: 72°
  • Heat Index: 72°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: 72°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:37:40 AM
  • Sunset: 09:02:33 PM
  • Dew Point: 52°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you