The Spirit of Giving Day Planner

Friday you can expect a 30% chance of snow before 8am, with the day starting off cloudy, and gradually clearing by the afternoon. Cold temperatures will range between the low to upper teens, with wind chills as low as 5 below zero, as winds range between 6-10 mph, coming in from the east northeast, before shifting in from the southwest. Dress warm, and come say hi to the NonStop Local team at the Rimrock Mall between 6am-6pm.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 15°
- Heat Index: 15°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 15°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:01 AM
- Sunset: 04:31:26 PM
- Dew Point: 11°
- Visibility: 0.25 mi
Today
Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts near higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Local Weather
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 92%
Sunrise: 07:34:51 AM
Sunset: 04:31:48 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Periods of snow. Low 13F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:36:01 AM
Sunset: 04:31:26 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:37:09 AM
Sunset: 04:31:06 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:38:15 AM
Sunset: 04:30:49 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:39:20 AM
Sunset: 04:30:35 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:40:24 AM
Sunset: 04:30:23 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 4F. NNW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:41:25 AM
Sunset: 04:30:14 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
