The Spirit of Giving Day Planner
KULR

Friday you can expect a 30% chance of snow before 8am, with the day starting off cloudy, and gradually clearing by the afternoon. Cold temperatures will range between the low to upper teens, with wind chills as low as 5 below zero, as winds range between 6-10 mph, coming in from the east northeast, before shifting in from the southwest. Dress warm, and come say hi to the NonStop Local team at the Rimrock Mall between 6am-6pm.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
15°
Snow
  • Humidity: 84%
  • Feels Like: 15°
  • Heat Index: 15°
  • Wind: 3 mph
  • Wind Chill: 15°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:36:01 AM
  • Sunset: 04:31:26 PM
  • Dew Point: 11°
  • Visibility: 0.25 mi

Today

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches with locally higher amounts near higher terrain.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.

&&

Recommended for you