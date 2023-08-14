Hot temperatures are expected to return by Tuesday, lasting through the work week. Some areas could reach the triple digits during this period. Little to no precipitation is expected during this hot period. The hot temperatures combined with dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather concerns for for grass fires Tuesday through Friday.
The Heat Returns
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 33%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:14:09 AM
- Sunset: 08:22:22 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mainly sunny sky. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. Hot. High around 95F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Local Weather
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:12:56 AM
Sunset: 08:23:59 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Generally clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:14:09 AM
Sunset: 08:22:22 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:22 AM
Sunset: 08:20:43 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: N @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:35 AM
Sunset: 08:19:04 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:17:49 AM
Sunset: 08:17:24 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:19:02 AM
Sunset: 08:15:43 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:20:16 AM
Sunset: 08:14:01 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
