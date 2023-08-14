The Heat Returns
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Hot temperatures are expected to return by Tuesday, lasting through the work week. Some areas could reach the triple digits during this period. Little to no precipitation is expected during this hot period. The hot temperatures combined with dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather concerns for for grass fires Tuesday through Friday.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
70°
  • Humidity: 33%
  • Feels Like: 70°
  • Heat Index: 70°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 70°
  • UV Index: 7 High
  • Sunrise: 06:14:09 AM
  • Sunset: 08:22:22 PM
  • Dew Point: 39°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A mainly sunny sky. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. Hot. High around 95F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Recommended for you