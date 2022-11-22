Thanksgiving Week Outlook
Wednesday you can expect breezy to gusty winds across the region, as a cold front tracks in light rain and snow showers. By Thanksgiving and Black Friday dry conditions will settle in, with afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Billings, MT

Right Now
36°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Feels Like: 29°
  • Heat Index: 36°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: 29°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
  • Sunset: 04:36:30 PM
  • Dew Point: 24°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Windy with rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

