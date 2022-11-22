Thanksgiving Week Outlook

Wednesday you can expect breezy to gusty winds across the region, as a cold front tracks in light rain and snow showers. By Thanksgiving and Black Friday dry conditions will settle in, with afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 30s to lower 50s.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:30 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
Sunset: 04:36:30 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: W @ 21 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:16 AM
Sunset: 04:35:48 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear and windy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:33 AM
Sunset: 04:35:08 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:28:49 AM
Sunset: 04:34:30 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:30:04 AM
Sunset: 04:33:55 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:31:18 AM
Sunset: 04:33:22 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM
Sunset: 04:32:52 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
